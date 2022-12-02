Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Raine L. Holly and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert L. Lively discuss the fresh produce options available to Soldiers in dining facilities in Kuwait during a farm tour in Kuwait on Feb. 12, 2022. Holly, a medical specialist corps officer assigned to 3rd Medical Command, and Lively, the food advisor for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command work together to support the nutrition of Soldiers working in the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    nutrition
    readiness
    people first

