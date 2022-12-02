Capt. Raine L. Holly and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert L. Lively discuss the fresh produce options available to Soldiers in dining facilities in Kuwait during a farm tour in Kuwait on Feb. 12, 2022. Holly, a medical specialist corps officer assigned to 3rd Medical Command, and Lively, the food advisor for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command work together to support the nutrition of Soldiers working in the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 02:20
|Photo ID:
|7068528
|VIRIN:
|220212-A-RV385-047
|Resolution:
|4674x3339
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|OKMULGEE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March
