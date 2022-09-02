PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Gabrielle Bistriz, a native of Cape Carteret, N.C., adjusts the front sight post of an M4 rifle during a small arms gunshoot on the flight deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 9, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Groups at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 01:14 Photo ID: 7068501 VIRIN: 220209-N-HV010-1618 Resolution: 7102x4737 Size: 2.19 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.