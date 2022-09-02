PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Samantha Murphy, a native of Fallbrook, Calif., fires an M9 pistol during a small arms gunshoot on the flight deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 9, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Groups at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 01:14
|Photo ID:
|7068496
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-HV010-1437
|Resolution:
|7765x5179
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
