    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 4 of 11]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Sailors prepare to fire M9 pistols during a small arms gunshoot as part of the Security Reaction Force – Bravo course on the flight deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 9, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Groups at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 01:14
    Photo ID: 7068495
    VIRIN: 220209-N-HV010-1165
    Resolution: 7102x4737
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US NAVY
    DEPLOYMENT
    USS PEARL HARBOR
    LSD 52

