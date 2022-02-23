220223-N-IK959-2360

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2022) – Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipman 1st Class Joseph Stagoski (left), a senior from the University of Memphis, selects his first U. S. Navy ship as Lt. Jessica Yang, Navy Personnel Command (NPC) Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) Junior Officer Detailer, monitors his selection during the 2022 NROTC SWO Ship Selections held at NPC. More than 250 NROTC midshipman selected their first ship commands over two-days, Feb. 23 and 24. Stagoski selected the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). Each midshipman or officer candidate selected their ship via video chat, a telephone call, or in person. (Photo by Lt. Charles Alcasid/Released.)

