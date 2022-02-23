Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220223-N-IK959-2360 [Image 5 of 5]

    220223-N-IK959-2360

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2022) – Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipman 1st Class Joseph Stagoski (left), a senior from the University of Memphis, selects his first U. S. Navy ship as Lt. Jessica Yang, Navy Personnel Command (NPC) Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) Junior Officer Detailer, monitors his selection during the 2022 NROTC SWO Ship Selections held at NPC. More than 250 NROTC midshipman selected their first ship commands over two-days, Feb. 23 and 24. Stagoski selected the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). Each midshipman or officer candidate selected their ship via video chat, a telephone call, or in person. (Photo by Lt. Charles Alcasid/Released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 23:09
    Photo ID: 7068349
    VIRIN: 220223-N-NO450-2360
    Resolution: 2100x1556
    Size: 620.64 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220223-N-IK959-2360 [Image 5 of 5], by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230223-N-IK959-2348
    220223-N-IK959-2352
    230223-N-IK959-2353
    220223-N-IK959-2356
    220223-N-IK959-2360

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NROTC Midshipmen Surface Warfare Officers Select First Ships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    a senior from the University of Memphis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT