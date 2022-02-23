220223-N-IK959-2356

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2022) -- Lt. Jessica Lang (left), Navy Personnel Command (NPC) Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) Junior Officer Detailer, congratulates Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipman 1st Class Chioma Ezumezu, a senior at Spelman College, after she selected her first ship during the 2022 NROTC Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) Ship Selections held at NPC. More than 250 NROTC midshipman selected their first ship commands over two-days, Feb. 23 and 24. Each midshipman or officer candidate the choice of selecting their ship via video chat, a telephone call, or in person. (Computer screen capture photo by Scott A. Thornbloom/Released.)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
