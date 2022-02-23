230223-N-IK959-2353

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2022) -- Lt. Noelle Kaufmann (left), Navy Personnel Command (NPC) PERS-412 SWO(N) First Tour Division Officer & New Accessions Detailer, congratulates Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipman 1st Class Kayleigh Heather, a senior at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, after she selected her first ship during the 2022 NROTC Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) Ship Selections held at NPC. More than 250 NROTC midshipman selected their first ship commands over two-days, Feb. 23 and 24. Each midshipman or officer candidate selected their ship via video chat, a telephone call, or in person. (Computer screen capture photo by Scott A. Thornbloom/Released.)

