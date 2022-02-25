Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff

NEW YORK — U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Huizenga, military medical team officer in charge, gives a speech during an awards ceremony thanking the medical staff for their hospitality and support during the COVID response operations at NYC + Hospitals/North Central Bronx in New York, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)
