Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff

NEW YORK — Military medical team members and staff personnel attend an awards ceremony marking the conclusion of the COVID response operations at NYC + Hospitals/North Central Bronx in New York, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)

