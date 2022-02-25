Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff

    Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff

    BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    NEW YORK — Military medical team members and staff personnel attend an awards ceremony marking the conclusion of the COVID response operations at NYC + Hospitals/North Central Bronx in New York, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)

    DOD
    New York
    ARNORTH
    Bronx
    Army
    COVID-19

