NEW YORK — Christopher Mastromano, the NYC + Hospitals/North Central Bronx chief executive officer, gives a speech during an awards ceremony praising the military medical team and staff personnel for their efforts battling COVID at the Hospital in Bronx, New York, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 19:37 Photo ID: 7068246 VIRIN: 220225-A-XE027-1006 Resolution: 6114x3858 Size: 13.24 MB Location: BRONX, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.