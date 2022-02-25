Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff

    BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    NEW YORK — Christopher Mastromano, the NYC + Hospitals/North Central Bronx chief executive officer, gives a speech during an awards ceremony praising the military medical team and staff personnel for their efforts battling COVID at the Hospital in Bronx, New York, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Hosts Awards Ceremony for Staff [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    New York
    ARNORTH
    Bronx
    Army
    COVID-19

