MA2 Miller, MA3 Cox reenlistment ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC (May 10, 2019) – Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Thomas Cox, left, and Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Gatlin Miller, right, recite the oath of enlistment during their reenlistment ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns/Released)

