WASHINGTON, DC (May 10, 2019) – Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Gatlin Miller, left, poses with Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Topper, right, following Miller’s reenlistment in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 17:05
|Photo ID:
|7068150
|VIRIN:
|190510-N-SN884-038
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA2 Miller, MA3 Cox reenlistment ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT