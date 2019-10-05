Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Miller, MA3 Cox reenlistment ceremony [Image 19 of 20]

    MA2 Miller, MA3 Cox reenlistment ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2019

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (May 10, 2019) – Visitors walk in front of the Washington Monument reflecting pool, below the Lincoln Memorial steps. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns/Released)

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Lincoln Memorial
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Master-at-Arms

