Airman 1st Class Jonathan Hoskins, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office inbound technician, opens delivered equipment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. TMO manages transportation for household goods and pertinent supplies across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7067169
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-BD538-1016
|Resolution:
|3529x2356
|Size:
|587.48 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
This work, It doesn't go without TMO [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS
