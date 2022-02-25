It doesn't go without TMO

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office manages transportation of pertinent supplies and household goods across the globe. They ensure cargo is shipped, sent, or driven to their locations in a timely manner at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.



TMO’s motto, ‘It won’t go, without TMO,’ is a responsibility that Airmen preserve by receiving, processing, and delivering parts and supplies so the base continues its mission.



“TMO supports the entire base,” said Airman 1st Class Jonathan Hoskins, 4th LRS inbound technician. “Anything that comes in or on the base goes through us.”



According to Hoskins, TMO’s main priority is to help units locate or order parts so that aircraft continue to stay ready and lethal to protect America's interests. He explains that in order to keep the base running, he helps find or replace equipment.



“We ship to the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and other military branches who need supplies,” said Senior Airman Josue Lopez-Payan, 4th LRS outbound technician.



Adding to the fast-paced mission, TMO ships on average 80 to 120 military assets a day such as aircraft parts, engines, ammunition, tires, bolts, screws, and a variety of other supplies.



“When maintenance asks for a part that is mission critical,” said Lopez-Payan. “We are given four hours to process and ship equipment back to the reciprocant.”



The three major sections in TMO are household goods, inbound cargo section, and outbound receiving section. They are responsible for transporting cargo that ranges from small screws to large aircraft parts.



“TMO’s main mission is to distribute,” said Staff Sgt. Alexxes Shoemake, 4th LRS NCO in charge of outbound cargo. “We ship out small screws, bolts, and nuts all the way up to vehicles and airplane wings.”



Without TMO ordering, receiving, and transporting vital equipment, Airmen couldn't complete their jobs and jets wouldn't fly.



TMO Airmen continue to preserve the rapid global mobility mission by ensuring that any equipment gets to the right place at the right time.



“The Airmen here showcase great wingmanship inside and outside of work, especially since a lot of responsibilities are involved in the job,” said Shoemake. “For Seymour Johnson, almost every month we have 90 to 95% of supplies go out the same day, and we normally receive 200 mission capable parts.”

