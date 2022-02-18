It doesn't go without TMO

Senior Airman Josue Lopez-Payan, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office outbound technician, separates mission critical equipment from regular shipments at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. On average, TMO ships 80 to 120 military assets a day such as aircraft parts, engines, ammunition, tires, bolts, screws, and a variety of other supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

