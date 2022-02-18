480th EFS night operations at the 86th AB, Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, during routine night operations Feb. 18, 2022. During the time spent at Fetesti AB, the 480th Fighter Squadron will conduct joint interoperability sorties alongside Romanian Air Force counterparts demonstrating NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022
Location: FETESTI, RO