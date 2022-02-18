480th EFS night operations at the 86th AB, Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to take off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, during night operations Feb. 18, 2022. Strengthening relationships with NATO allies ensures that allied air forces can work together to promote peace within the European theater while fostering support and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

