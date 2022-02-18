Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS night operations at the 86th AB, Romania

    480th EFS night operations at the 86th AB, Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to launch a jet during night operations at the 86th Air Base, Feb. 18, 2022. During the time spent at Fetesti AB, the 480th Fighter Squadron will conduct joint interoperability sorties alongside Romanian Air Force counterparts demonstrating NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

