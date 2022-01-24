Staff Sgt. Timothy Rebich, Regional Health Command – Europe, participates in the Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills lane Jan. 24 during the Jack L. Clark Jr., Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7067030
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-NG080-2391
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
