    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills [Image 10 of 11]

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Soldiers prepare to participate in the Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills lane Jan. 24 during the Jack L. Clark Jr., Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 07:57
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
