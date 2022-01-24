Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills [Image 7 of 11]

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Regional Health Command – Europe, participates in the Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills lane Jan. 24 during the Jack L. Clark Jr., Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 07:58
    Photo ID: 7067026
    VIRIN: 220124-A-NG080-2379
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.7 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    battle drills
    Army Medic
    defensive position
    Army Medicine
    BestMedic
    BestMedic2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT