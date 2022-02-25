Richard Alabeh is a general supply specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The ordering of equipment, office supplies and work orders at LRC Stuttgart all goes him. “Every organization should have a system of checks and balances,” he said. “I’m part of that system for LRC Stuttgart.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7066852
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-SM279-667
|Resolution:
|2258x2681
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|BUEA, CM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cameroonian, now Army supply specialist, says ‘sky’s the limit’ at LRC Stuttgart [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cameroonian, now Army supply specialist, says ‘sky’s the limit’ at LRC Stuttgart
LEAVE A COMMENT