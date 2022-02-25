Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cameroonian, now Army supply specialist, says ‘sky’s the limit’ at LRC Stuttgart [Image 3 of 3]

    Cameroonian, now Army supply specialist, says ‘sky’s the limit’ at LRC Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Richard Alabeh is a general supply specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The ordering of equipment, office supplies and work orders at LRC Stuttgart all goes him. “Every organization should have a system of checks and balances,” he said. “I’m part of that system for LRC Stuttgart.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    Photo ID: 7066852
    VIRIN: 220225-A-SM279-667
    Resolution: 2258x2681
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Hometown: BUEA, CM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

