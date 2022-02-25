Richard Alabeh, general supply specialist, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, works in the supply room at LRC Stuttgart. As the $25,000 Government Purchase Card holder for LRC Stuttgart, he receives acquisition requests from the various directorates and sections, talks to the vendors to compete the transactions, and arranges for pickup or delivery once the items are received. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7066851 VIRIN: 220225-A-SM279-601 Resolution: 1775x2338 Size: 936.11 KB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Hometown: BUEA, CM Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cameroonian, now Army supply specialist, says ‘sky’s the limit’ at LRC Stuttgart [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.