    8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area [Image 3 of 3]

    8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Soldiers from Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and 836th Transportation Battalion await the arrival of 8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson. Wilson visited AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area ahead of the execution of the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat operation in support of Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
