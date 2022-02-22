Soldiers from Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and 836th Transportation Battalion await the arrival of 8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson. Wilson visited AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area ahead of the execution of the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat operation in support of Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 01:52
|Photo ID:
|7066761
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-DO523-887
|Resolution:
|4693x3677
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT