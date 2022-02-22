8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area

Soldiers from Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and 836th Transportation Battalion await the arrival of 8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson. Wilson visited AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area ahead of the execution of the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat operation in support of Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

