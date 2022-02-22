8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's tactical operations center

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Manganaro briefs 8th Theater Sustainment Command's commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson on the battalion's execution of Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat download in support of Salaknib 22. APS3 enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

