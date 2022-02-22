Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's tactical operations center [Image 1 of 3]

    8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's tactical operations center

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Manganaro briefs 8th Theater Sustainment Command's commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson on the battalion's execution of Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat download in support of Salaknib 22. APS3 enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's tactical operations center [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

