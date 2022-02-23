Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area [Image 2 of 3]

    8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Sgt. 1st Class Jean Mongolia briefs 8th Theater Sustainment Command's commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, on the maintenance area at the battalion's equipment configuration handling area. The area, commonly referred to as an ECHA, is where AFSBn-Charleston will receive, stage, and execute equipment transfers to supported units from the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 01:51
    Photo ID: 7066760
    VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-720
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

