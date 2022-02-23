8TSC CG visits AFSBn-Charleston's equipment configuration handling area

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Sgt. 1st Class Jean Mongolia briefs 8th Theater Sustainment Command's commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, on the maintenance area at the battalion's equipment configuration handling area. The area, commonly referred to as an ECHA, is where AFSBn-Charleston will receive, stage, and execute equipment transfers to supported units from the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

