Sailors of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5 depart NAF Atsugi

220223-N-DM318-1042 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Nicholas Ringo, of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Platoon 512 dons gear prior to conducting open water floating mine response drill training. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

