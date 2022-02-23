Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5 depart NAF Atsugi [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5 depart NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220223-N-DM318-1036 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Sam Pitts (left), of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Platoon 512 assists Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Nicholas Ringo don gear prior to conducting open water floating mine response drill training. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 5 depart NAF Atsugi [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    EOD

