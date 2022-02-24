FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Lyons, left, from Pangburn, Arkansas, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alexandra Adams, from Longview, Texas, sort mail on the pier while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) makes a logistics stop at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 20:34 Photo ID: 7066540 VIRIN: 220224-N-TR141-0041 Resolution: 3477x5215 Size: 1.58 MB Location: JP Hometown: LONGVIEW, TX, US Hometown: PANGBURN, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pangburn, Ark., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.