Pangburn, Ark., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

PACIFIC OCEAN – Pangburn, Arkansas native, Logistics Specialist (LS) 2nd Class Joshua Lyons, is assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, currently conducting routine underway operations in the Pacific Ocean.



Lyons has been in the Navy for nine years since joining in 2013. He said he joined the Navy, “to change my life, travel, be a better role model for my little brother, and to create a better life in the long run for myself.”



Being a very organized person, Lyons says the LS rating stood out while choosing his career path. After boot camp and reporting to his first duty station sticks out in his mind. At the time, USS George Washington (CVN 73) was forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and Lyons flew to Singapore to report to the ship while it was on a routine port visit.



“Walking down the pier heading toward the brow of the carrier was the most unique feeling,” said Lyons. “Seeing the biggest Naval vessel for the first time and just taking in the sight of it was truly a once in a lifetime feeling that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”



Later in 2015, he conducted a three-carrier hull-swap and was reassigned to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. Following that tour, he was transferred back to the United States aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts, reporting to the Dewey in February 2021.



“The diversity of the Navy has opened my mind in so many ways - getting to work with my brothers and sisters in arms from different backgrounds, cultures, upbringings, ways of life, countries, and just simply getting to know people on a deeper level,” Lyons added.



He is now the Inventory Manager for the Supply Support Center (S-1) aboard Dewey, responsible for managing all Supply storeroom inventories valued in excess of $15 million. Lyons is also the Pack-Up Kit (PUK) Manger – inventorying, managing, issuing, and replenishing aviation supplies supporting Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, currently embarked aboard Dewey. These supplies ensure the two helicopters aboard Dewey are properly maintained and ready for flight operations. Additionally, he’s the Assistant Custodian of Postal Effects and receives and issues all of Dewey’s incoming and outgoing mail.



“LS2 [Lyons] is a very hard-working Sailor and his work ethic is impeccable,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Edgard Cruz, Supply Department’s leading chief petty officer. “He goes above and beyond, and he has established himself as an integral part of the division. He inspires not only junior Sailors, but peers alike.”



On top of his normal daily duties, Lyons is also Supply Division’s Training Petty Officer, Morale Welfare and Recreation Vice President, Supply Department’s Career Counselor, and the Assistant Suicide Prevention Coordinator. Lyons said his family values have had a huge impact on his work ethic.



“Consideration of others and work ethic comes from my mother, father, siblings, and grandparents, on how we were raised, disciplined, taught to work at a very early age growing up on a farm in the formative years,” said Lyons.



The Little Red River in Pangburn is where Lyons says he could go before the Navy to destress and unwind in nature – hiking, fishing, swimming, and exploring were essential activities for him. While in the Navy, he still finds his ‘Little Red River’ by going on adventures with his wife, and while out to sea – going topside for fresh air and observe the ocean, occasionally catching a glimpse of wildlife. Whether in homeport or on a port visit to another country, Lyons researches hiking trails nearby. He has been to Japan, Australia, South Korea, Guam, Singapore, Hawaii, and Alaska, but said that hiking in South Korea was the most similar to hiking at home, and also when he realized he had a true passion for hiking.



“[Hiking] is the best way I have found to cope with the stress of being out to sea; to find a place that reminds me of home and the woods is the best place for me to get all of the feelings and emotions that are good for my soul,” Lyons added. “It opens me up to the beauty of places I have never been and get to feel like I’m back home.”



He suggests for those considering the Navy to “think it through, have a plan, study for the ASVAB test, and do some research on what your job could be.” With the countries he’s seen and cultures he’s experienced, Lyons said his only regret was time spent away from family and friends.



“The last nine years have been the wildest, craziest, and amazing time of my life,” said Lyons. “The growth and transformation I have gone through is simply like night and day.”



Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

