Pangburn, Ark., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Lyons, from Pangburn, Arkansas, sorts mail on the pier while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) makes a logistics stop at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

Date Taken: 02.24.2022
Location: JP
Hometown: PANGBURN, AR, US