FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Lyons, from Pangburn, Arkansas, sorts mail on the pier while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) makes a logistics stop at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 20:34
|Photo ID:
|7066539
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-TR141-0026
|Resolution:
|3464x4849
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|PANGBURN, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pangburn, Ark., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pangburn, Ark., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)
LEAVE A COMMENT