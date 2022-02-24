Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Lyons, from Pangburn, Arkansas, sorts mail on the pier while the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) makes a logistics stop at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    This work, Pangburn, Ark., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

