Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Communications Company Activation Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Communications Company Activation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Communications Company, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division salute the guidon during an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The Communications Company will serve as a critical enabler to the future 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, capable of integrating with the Joint Force, and will provide command and control capabilities to Marines distributed across wide areas of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 20:06
    Photo ID: 7066528
    VIRIN: 220224-M-MS784-0029
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communications Company Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Communications Company Activation Ceremony
    Communications Company Activation Ceremony
    Communications Company Activation Ceremony
    Communications Company Activation Ceremony
    Communications Company Activation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Ceremonial
    Comm
    Dewey Square
    3d Marines
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT