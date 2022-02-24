Communications Company Activation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Freeman, communications chief, Communications Company, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, marches with the company guidon during an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The Communications Company will serve as a critical enabler to the future 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, capable of integrating with the Joint Force, and will provide command and control capabilities to Marines distributed across wide areas of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

