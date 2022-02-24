U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy S. Brady Jr, commanding officer, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, gives remarks during an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2022. The Communications Company will serve as a critical enabler to the future 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, capable of integrating with the Joint Force, and will provide command and control capabilities to Marines distributed across wide areas of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 20:06 Photo ID: 7066527 VIRIN: 220224-M-MS784-0038 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.12 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communications Company Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.