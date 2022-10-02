Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary [Image 8 of 10]

    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Feb. 11, 2022) - Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William "Bill" Moore visited
    Orote Commissary to meet with local commissary leadership and employees,
    assess operations, and discuss initiatives for the store onboard U.S. Naval
    Base Guam, Feb. 9-10. After serving in the Headquarters, Department of the
    Army as the principal deputy to the U.S. Army's Deputy Chief of Staff for
    Logistics, Moore was appointed to serve as DeCA Director and CEO in August
    2020. His oversight covers operations in 45 states, two territories and 13
    countries - nearly 240 commissaries with a workforce of more than 13,000
    personnel and annual sales exceeding $4 billion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7066414
    VIRIN: 220210-N-VV159-0002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 919.89 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary [Image 10 of 10], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary
    Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Director and CEO of Defense Commissary Agency Visits Orote Commissary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commissary guam DeCA Orote

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT