NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Feb. 11, 2022) - Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William "Bill" Moore visited
Orote Commissary to meet with local commissary leadership and employees,
assess operations, and discuss initiatives for the store onboard U.S. Naval
Base Guam, Feb. 9-10. After serving in the Headquarters, Department of the
Army as the principal deputy to the U.S. Army's Deputy Chief of Staff for
Logistics, Moore was appointed to serve as DeCA Director and CEO in August
2020. His oversight covers operations in 45 states, two territories and 13
countries - nearly 240 commissaries with a workforce of more than 13,000
personnel and annual sales exceeding $4 billion.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7066413
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-VV159-0005
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|989.92 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary [Image 10 of 10], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Director and CEO of Defense Commissary Agency Visits Orote Commissary
LEAVE A COMMENT