Director and CEO of DECA Visits Orote Commissary

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Feb. 11, 2022) - Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William "Bill" Moore visited

Orote Commissary to meet with local commissary leadership and employees,

assess operations, and discuss initiatives for the store onboard U.S. Naval

Base Guam, Feb. 9-10. After serving in the Headquarters, Department of the

Army as the principal deputy to the U.S. Army's Deputy Chief of Staff for

Logistics, Moore was appointed to serve as DeCA Director and CEO in August

2020. His oversight covers operations in 45 states, two territories and 13

countries - nearly 240 commissaries with a workforce of more than 13,000

personnel and annual sales exceeding $4 billion.

