U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Wingo, Brooke Army Medical Center intensivist, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Douglas Mulliner, 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight critical care air transport team lead, discuss a patient’s vitals on-board a C-17 Globemaster III en-route to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022. ECMO is performed to maximize the survival of patients who are at an increased risk of dying from heart or lung failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:09 Photo ID: 7066302 VIRIN: 220207-F-DO548-1003 Resolution: 1500x844 Size: 580.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone [Image 3 of 3], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.