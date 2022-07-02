Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone [Image 1 of 3]

    59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Burchfield, 59th Medical Wing critical care nurse, and U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Wood, Brooke Army Medical Center staff nurse, discuss transporting a patient on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation at Sentara Heart Hospital, Norfolk, Va., Feb. 7, 2022. ECMO requires a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and oxygenates the blood before pumping it back through the body allowing the heart and lungs to heal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:09
    Photo ID: 7066299
    VIRIN: 220207-F-DO548-1001
    Resolution: 1500x844
    Size: 578.52 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, 59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone [Image 3 of 3], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS

    59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone

    59th MDW
    BAMC
    ECMO

