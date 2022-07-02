U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Burchfield, 59th Medical Wing critical care nurse, and U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Wood, Brooke Army Medical Center staff nurse, discuss transporting a patient on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation at Sentara Heart Hospital, Norfolk, Va., Feb. 7, 2022. ECMO requires a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and oxygenates the blood before pumping it back through the body allowing the heart and lungs to heal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:09 Photo ID: 7066299 VIRIN: 220207-F-DO548-1001 Resolution: 1500x844 Size: 578.52 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone [Image 3 of 3], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.