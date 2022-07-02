Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone [Image 2 of 3]

    59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Burchfield, 59th Medical Wing critical care nurse, examines an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine before transporting a patient at Sentara Heart Hospital, Norfolk, Va., Feb. 7, 2022. ECMO is performed to maximize the survival of patients who are at an increased risk of dying from heart or lung failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

