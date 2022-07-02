59 MDW: Life-saving program hits milestone

U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Burchfield, 59th Medical Wing critical care nurse, examines an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine before transporting a patient at Sentara Heart Hospital, Norfolk, Va., Feb. 7, 2022. ECMO is performed to maximize the survival of patients who are at an increased risk of dying from heart or lung failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

