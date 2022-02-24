ODS Graduation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    NEWPORT, RI. (Feb. 24, 2022) Officer Development School (ODS) class 22020 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), pose for a group photo after their graduation ceremony, Feb. 24. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    NSTC
    Naval Service Training Command
    Officer Development School
    ODS

