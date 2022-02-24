ODS Graduation

NEWPORT, RI. (Feb. 24, 2022) Officer Development School (ODS) class 22020 students and staff at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), stand at attention during the ODS class 22020 graduation ceremony, Feb. 24. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

Date Taken: 02.24.2022
Location: NEWPORT, RI, US