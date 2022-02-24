ODS Graduation

NEWPORT, RI. (Feb. 24, 2022) Officer Development School (ODS) class 22020 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, sit at attention during their graduation ceremony, Feb. 24. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

