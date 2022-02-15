Piper Botkin (right) listens to Cristina Rodriguez, a licensed Family Child Care provider in Valdosta, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. The FCC program allows Rodriguez the ability to support military families while working from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)
This work, Family Child Care program seeks applicants [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family Child Care program seeks applicants
