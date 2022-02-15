Family Child Care program seeks applicants

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – At-home Family Child Care providers are vital team members who enhance Moody’s ability to provide child care for Airmen.



The FCC Program is seeking applicants for paid at-home child care providers in support of team Moody families.



“Family child care providers are needed for quality child care in a home setting,” said Rebecca Reynolds, FCC coordinator. “FCC homes are certified by the mission support group commander. The FCC program provides a wide range of child care options for our military families ranging from full-time care, part-time care, weekend care, evening care, and all of the Expanded Child Care Programs.” The Expanded Child Care Programs allow Airmen in special circumstances to receive free child care.



Applicants must have base access, must pass a background check and are required to take a 40-hour orientation training. The FCC has resources dedicated to supporting applicants through the process of becoming a care provider including free child care during the orientation training. All training and background checks are fully covered for applicants, so there won’t be any fees for this process.



There are currently 10 providers enrolled in the FCC program at Moody. However, with new monetary incentives available, Reynolds hopes to add more providers to better support Moody families seeking child care.



“Currently, the Department of the Air Force is providing $300 for initial certification for new providers,” Reynolds said.



FCC providers are eligible for more incentives and their experience can transfer to their next duty station to continue their careers.



“I’ve been an at-home provider for over two years and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Cristina Rodriguez, a current at-home FCC provider. “I enjoy the small setting that allows me to focus on helping children develop independently. I also enjoy the fact that it’s in my home.”



The FCC program provides military families an alternative to the Child Development Center, Reynolds explained. With a smaller child-to-provider ratio, an at-home environment and flexible hours, this option is beneficial to FCC providers and the military community.



“FCC is a great way for military spouses to bring in extra income for their family,” Reynolds said. “It allows them the freedom to set their own hours and be able to work while keeping their own children with them all while helping fellow military families.”



Interested applicants can get more information on salary, enrollment and incentives by visiting Moody’s Family Child Care office in the Force Support Squadron or calling the FCC coordinator at 229-563-0729.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 08:49 Story ID: 415193 Location: GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Child Care program seeks applicants, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.