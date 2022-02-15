Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Child Care program seeks applicants

    Family Child Care program seeks applicants

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Cristina Rodriguez, a licensed Family Child Care provider, teaches the alphabet to Piper Botkin at her home in Valdosta, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022. The FCC program allows Rodriguez the ability to support military families while working from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

