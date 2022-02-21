Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft are parked on the flightline during sunset at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2022. The C-130 aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.

