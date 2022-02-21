Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR [Image 5 of 6]

    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR

    KUWAIT

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft are parked on the flightline during sunset at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2022. The C-130 aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7065070
    VIRIN: 220221-F-FU631-1128
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    EC-130
    Compass Call
    Electronic Combat Squadron
    ASAB
    41st EECS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT