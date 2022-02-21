U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft are parked on the flightline during sunset at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2022. The C-130 aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.
Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
