U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Combat Squadron wait for the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft crew to complete their pre-flight checks before takeoff at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2022. The Compass Call system employs offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and coalition tactical air, surface and special operations forces.
Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR
