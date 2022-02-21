Compass Call deploys to Kuwait to support USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Bolton, airborne maintenance technician, 41st Expeditionary Combat Squadron, connects a communication line on an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 21, 2022. The Compass Call system employs offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and coalition tactical air, surface and special operations forces.

Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 Location: KW